Rajat Dalal, Elvish Yadav, Munawar Faruqui and other Bigg Boss contestants with past criminal records

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2024

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal has faced multiple legal troubles. Right from his reckless driving to his getting arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenager.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui got arrested due to his comedy in the Gujarat show as he was accused of making indecent remarks about Hindu deities.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Elvish Yadav got arrested by Noida Police for his connection with a snake venom case and was accused of procusing snake venom for use at rave parties.

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested in a drug-related case in 2021 and spent 26 months in jail.

Bigg Boss 2 contestant Monica Bedi got arrested in 2002 for entering Portugal using forged documents.

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om was arrested in 2008 over a fight and he was arrested for theft and making offensive remarks.

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Armaan Kohli was arrested in 2022 after cocaine was seized from his house.

Bigg Boss 3 contestant Kamaal R Khan aka KRK was arrested in 2022 for demanding sexual favours from an actress.

