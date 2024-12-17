Rajat Dalal, Elvish Yadav, Munawar Faruqui and other Bigg Boss contestants with past criminal records
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 17, 2024
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal has faced multiple legal troubles. Right from his reckless driving to his getting arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenager.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui got arrested due to his comedy in the Gujarat show as he was accused of making indecent remarks about Hindu deities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Elvish Yadav got arrested by Noida Police for his connection with a snake venom case and was accused of procusing snake venom for use at rave parties.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested in a drug-related case in 2021 and spent 26 months in jail.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 2 contestant Monica Bedi got arrested in 2002 for entering Portugal using forged documents.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om was arrested in 2008 over a fight and he was arrested for theft and making offensive remarks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 7 contestant Armaan Kohli was arrested in 2022 after cocaine was seized from his house.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 3 contestant Kamaal R Khan aka KRK was arrested in 2022 for demanding sexual favours from an actress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Buy Trendy & Stylish Full Sleeve T-Shirts for Women at Amazon
Find Out More