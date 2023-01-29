Rakhi Sawant mother Jaya Bheda passes away: Unknown facts and bond the mother-daughter shared

In a piece of tragic news, Rakhi Sawant's mom Jaya Bheda is no more. Here's looking back at the unconditional bond the mom-daughter shared.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2023

Rakhi Sawant's mom is no more

Rakhi's mother passed away at the age of 73 due to her battle with cancer for 3 years.

Emotional

Rakhi always had a very emotional bond with her mother since the beginning which she had revealed in the Bigg Boss Marathi house.

Always secure

Rakhi has often revealed that her mom's presence has always made her feel very secure.

Decision to be in Bigg Boss

Rakhi also said that she participated in the Bigg Boss house due to her mom.

Bigg Boss girl

If Rakhi could survive in the Bigg Boss Marathi house then it was all because of her mom's motivation.

Always together

Rakhi was very close to her mom and she had often revealed that it was hard to live without her in the Bigg Boss house.

Could not see mom's bad state

Rakhi's mom was bedridden for many years and it was difficult for her to see her mom in this state.

Mom supported her

Rakhi's mom has been her biggest support system and has always encouraged her in life.

Rakhi wanted god to free her mom from pain

Rakhi's biggest support system was her mother and she wanted almighty to free her from all the pain.

