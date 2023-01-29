Rakhi Sawant mother Jaya Bheda passes away: Unknown facts and bond the mother-daughter shared

In a piece of tragic news, Rakhi Sawant's mom Jaya Bheda is no more. Here's looking back at the unconditional bond the mom-daughter shared.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2023
Rakhi's mother passed away at the age of 73 due to her battle with cancer for 3 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi always had a very emotional bond with her mother since the beginning which she had revealed in the Bigg Boss Marathi house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi has often revealed that her mom's presence has always made her feel very secure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi also said that she participated in the Bigg Boss house due to her mom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If Rakhi could survive in the Bigg Boss Marathi house then it was all because of her mom's motivation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi was very close to her mom and she had often revealed that it was hard to live without her in the Bigg Boss house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi's mom was bedridden for many years and it was difficult for her to see her mom in this state.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi's mom has been her biggest support system and has always encouraged her in life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi's biggest support system was her mother and she wanted almighty to free her from all the pain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
