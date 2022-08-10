Lesser Known siblings of popular tv actors and actresses

Tv actors and actresses are always in the limelight but most of their siblings are not known to the world. Here's a list of siblings of tv stars who stay away from the camera.

Mohsin Khan-Sajjad Khan

Mohsin Khan is a popular actor mainly known by his serial name, Kartik. Well, Mohsin has a brother, Sajjad Khan who is a YouTuber. The brothers are often seen together on their social media.

Delnaaz Irani-Bakhtiyar Irani

Remember Sweety from Kal Ho Na Ho? That’s Delnaaz Irani who is highly celebrated actress in the TV industry. Her brother Bakhtiyaar is also a well known actor and has acted in shows like Badi Door Se Aaye Hai and Mile Jab Hum Tum.

Riddhi Dogra-Akshay Dogra

Riddhi Dogra is quite a popular actress in the TV industry but not everybody know that her brother Akshay Dogra is also an actor and has played multiple characters in TV serials.

Gauhar Khan-Nigaar Khan

Several films feature the real-life sister duo, Nigaar and Gauahar Khan. Gauhar Khan won Bigg Boss, which Nigaar also participated in.

l Shivangi Joshi-Sheetal Joshi

Shivangi Joshi has been a household name since her appearance on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, however her sister Sheetal Joshi is a vlogger but stays away from the camera.

Tanushree Dutta-Ishita Dutta

Tanushree Dutta and Ishita Dutta both worked in the entertainment industry. Ishita has appeared in numerous serials and movies, while Tanushree worked in Bollywood.

