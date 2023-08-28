Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 unforgettable Rakhi moments of TV stars

Raksha Bandhan 2023 is just around the corner. Let's take a look at some precious Rakhi memories of TOP TV celebs.

Shivani Pawaskar

Aug 28, 2023

Dilip Joshi 

The look on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's face says it all. He looks so touched.

Rashami-Mrunal 

Rashami Desai has been tying Rakhi to actor Mrunal Jain for years now. They have been close since the Uttaran days.

Shivangi Joshi 

Shivangi looks boggled by the gift her brother gave her on Rakhi. Such a happy moment, no? 

Jannat Zubair 

Jannat celebrates Rakhi with her real brother Ayaan and actor Abhishek Nigam. 

Aishwarya-Vihaan

Aishwarya considers Vihaan aka Mohit from GHKPM as her brother. They are like Dayaben-Sundar.

Rupali Ganguly 

Rupali is the sister of award-winning choreographer, Vijay Ganguly. They often boast about each other's achievements on social media. 

Avika-Aly 

Avika Gor has been tying Rakhi to Aly Goni for years now. Their bond is too adorable for words. 

Ashnoor-Rohan 

Interestingly, Ashnoor Kaur and Rohan Mehra played siblings in YRKKH. And the bond continued in real life. 

Drashti Dhami 

Drashti once celebrated Rakhi with her brother at a hotel. Drashti has 11 brothers in her family.

Mouni Roy 

Mouni ties Rakhi to Aamna Sharif's husband, Amit Kapoor, and her real brother, Mukhar every year. 

Rubina Dilaik 

Rubina celebrates Rakhi with her sisters, Jyotika and Rohini, every year. 

Ridhi Dogra

Celebrity sibling duo Ridhi Dogra and Akshay Dogra celebrate Rakhi and dish out the coolest sibling duo goals.  

