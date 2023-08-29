Raksha Bandhan 2023: TV stars and their siblings that you don't know about

Raksha Bandhan is here and TV celebs are all set to spend some happy time with their dear siblings. Here's a list of TV stars and their lesser known siblings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill-Shehbaz Badesha

Shehnaaz has been very supportive of her younger brother Shehbaz and vice versa.

Shivangi Joshi-Sheetal Joshi

Shivangi is very close to her sister, Sheetal Joshi. They are often seen making reels together and Sheetal has been Shivangi's biggest cheerleader.

Rubina Dilaik-Jyotika Dilaik

We have all seen Rubina and Jyotika's bond in Bigg Boss 14. Their pictures together also tell a lot about their bond.

Falaq Naaz-Sheezan Khan-Shafaq Naaz

Bigg Boss OTT 2's Falaq Naaz is extremely close to Sheezan and Shafaq. Their close bond was seen when Sheezan was arrested in Tunisha Sharma suicide case.

Krushna Abhishek-Arti Singh

Arti and Krushna are pure #siblinggoals, isn't it?

Gauahar Khan-Nigaar Khan

Gauahar Khan and Nigaar Khan have always been together through thick and thin.

Disha Vakani-Mayur Vakani

TMKOC's Daya and Sunder are siblings in real life too.

Shoaib Ibrahim-Saba Ibrahim

We are all aware about the bond Shoaib shares with his sister, Saba. He has always been there for his sister in every situation.

Surbhi Chandna-Pranavi Chandna

Pranavi is Surbhi's stylist and her closest friend as well. Their social media posts together speak a lot about the siblings.

Urfi Javed-Asfi Javed

Urfi's sister Asfi is also a fashionista like her. They are often seen hanging out together.

Mishkat Varma-Mihika Varma

Both Mishkat and Mihika have been loved for their performances on the small screen. They share a close bond and have never spoken much about each other.

Alok Nath-Vineeta Malik

Alok Nath is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vineet Malik's brother.

