By following some amazing fitness tips, Ram Kapoor lost around 25-30 kgs. Check it outSource: Bollywood
Heavy weightlifting was a part of Ram’s fitness routine. He used to do it on empty stomach to get quick resultsSource: Bollywood
Ram Kapoor’s cardio exercises at night before sleep helped him to reduce fats from his body and reach his goalSource: Bollywood
Ram Kapoor used to fast for 16 hours a day and eat only green vegetables and salads. This way he cut down the fatsSource: Bollywood
Ram took a short break from work to focus on his fitness. He knew he might need some time and therefore he was off the camera for 6 months to 1 yearSource: Bollywood
Ram kept his mind cool and took care of his mental health as well. That also plays a huge role in weight lossSource: Bollywood
In the year 2019, Ram Kapoor shook the internet with his amazing transformation by sharing the picture of himself then vs nowSource: Bollywood
