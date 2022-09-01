Ram Kapoor’s brilliant transformation journey

By following some amazing fitness tips, Ram Kapoor lost around 25-30 kgs. Check it out

Heavy exercises

Heavy weightlifting was a part of Ram’s fitness routine. He used to do it on empty stomach to get quick results

Cardio

Ram Kapoor’s cardio exercises at night before sleep helped him to reduce fats from his body and reach his goal

Giving up normal food

Ram Kapoor used to fast for 16 hours a day and eat only green vegetables and salads. This way he cut down the fats

Taking a break from work

Ram took a short break from work to focus on his fitness. He knew he might need some time and therefore he was off the camera for 6 months to 1 year

Being Happy

Ram kept his mind cool and took care of his mental health as well. That also plays a huge role in weight loss

Then and now

In the year 2019, Ram Kapoor shook the internet with his amazing transformation by sharing the picture of himself then vs now

