Ramayana: Why did Lord Rama break Ram Setu, the bridge made for him to meet Sita?
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
To be able to reach Lanka to kill Ravana and meet Sita, Rama, with his ‘vanarsena’ built a connecting bridge called Ram Setu.
After the war Vibhishan became the king of Lanka and ruled peacefully.
Once Rama was thinking about Vibhishan’s well being and decided to go and meet him along with Bharat.
As soon as Vibhishan got to know about Rama’s visit to Lanka, he asked his people to decorate the city with utmost love and respect for him.
Rama stayed in the city for some days and blessed Vibhishan to rule religiously and maintain justice in the city.
Before he could leave, Vibhishan asked Rama what should he do when people question him about his involvement in the construction of the Ram Setu bridge as they taunt him regularly.
Listening to this, Rama decided to break the bridge into pieces with his arrows and solved the problem.
Disclaimer - These statements are based on Mythology and BollywoodLife does not confirm any of these.
