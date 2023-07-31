Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty, Bandagee Kalra-Puneesh Sharma: Bigg Boss couples who were in serious relationship but later split

Bandagee Kalra and Puneesh Sharma announced their break up recently. Here are Bigg Boss couples who were in a serious relationship but later got separated.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Bandagee Kalra-Puneesh Sharma

Bandagee and Puneesh recently announced their separation through an Instagram post.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 11

The couple met during Bigg Boss 11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty

Raqesh and Shamita met during Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. They later split after the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauahar Khan-Kushal Tandon

They were a part of Bigg Boss 7 and fell in love. But after a few years broke up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Recent meeting

Gauahar had met Kushal during a flight recently.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyank Sharma-Benafsha Soonawala

Priyank and Benafsha met in Bigg Boss 11. However, they broke up a few years ago.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel

Karishma met Upen during Bigg Boss 8 and fell in love. However, they split up a few years after the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanisha Mukerji-Armaan Kohli

Tanisha and Armaan fell in love during Bigg Boss 7. However, they split up after the show ended.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer

Ieshaan and Miesha had also announced their break up recently. They met in Bigg Boss 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Erica Fernandes to Payal Rohatgi: TV stars who openly spoke about their medical issues

 

 Find Out More