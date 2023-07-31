Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty, Bandagee Kalra-Puneesh Sharma: Bigg Boss couples who were in serious relationship but later split

Bandagee Kalra and Puneesh Sharma announced their break up recently. Here are Bigg Boss couples who were in a serious relationship but later got separated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023
Bandagee and Puneesh recently announced their separation through an Instagram post.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple met during Bigg Boss 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raqesh and Shamita met during Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. They later split after the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They were a part of Bigg Boss 7 and fell in love. But after a few years broke up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauahar had met Kushal during a flight recently.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyank and Benafsha met in Bigg Boss 11. However, they broke up a few years ago.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma met Upen during Bigg Boss 8 and fell in love. However, they split up a few years after the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanisha and Armaan fell in love during Bigg Boss 7. However, they split up after the show ended.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ieshaan and Miesha had also announced their break up recently. They met in Bigg Boss 15.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!