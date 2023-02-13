Rare facts about Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 winner is rapper MC Stan. Here are a few unknown facts about him that you need to know. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

MC Stan’s real name

His real name is Altaf Shaikh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stan’s dad is a policeman

Reportedly, MC Stan's dad is a policeman with the Maharashtra police department.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan’s dad is a policeman

Reportedly, MC Stan's dad is a policeman with the Maharashtra police department.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan's brother showed him to hip-hop

His brother had introduced him to 50 Cent and Eminem’s music.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haters into fans

After Stan released his song Astaghfirullah, people changed their perception of him and stopped backlash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wrote a song in jail

MC Stan was once in jail when he wrote the song Khuja Mat and Amin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan's cousin

MC Stan and Emiway Bantai are cousins. Things are fine between them reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Did not take Raftaar's gift

Raftaar encourages artists by gifting them mics. MC Stan had refused as reportedly he had one and was unaware of Raftaar's tradition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Believes in aliens

When Emiway told Stan that he looked like an alien, he took it as a compliment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bold fashion

He did not have a lot of money but he is now seen wearing a lot of luxury attire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt's top 10 alluring sun-kissed snaps

 

 Find Out More