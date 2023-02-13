Rare facts about Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 winner is rapper MC Stan. Here are a few unknown facts about him that you need to know. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023
His real name is Altaf Shaikh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, MC Stan's dad is a policeman with the Maharashtra police department.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, MC Stan's dad is a policeman with the Maharashtra police department.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His brother had introduced him to 50 Cent and Eminem’s music.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Stan released his song Astaghfirullah, people changed their perception of him and stopped backlash.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MC Stan was once in jail when he wrote the song Khuja Mat and Amin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MC Stan and Emiway Bantai are cousins. Things are fine between them reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raftaar encourages artists by gifting them mics. MC Stan had refused as reportedly he had one and was unaware of Raftaar's tradition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Emiway told Stan that he looked like an alien, he took it as a compliment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He did not have a lot of money but he is now seen wearing a lot of luxury attire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!