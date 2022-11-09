Rashami Desai's new look

Bigg Boss 13 star Rashmi Desai has got a new look and it is just too good.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Going red

Rashmi Desai undergoes a makeover by colouring her hair red.

Looks unrecognisable

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress looks different and pretty.

That sass!

Rashmi Desai sure looks confident to pull off red hair look.

Being the diva

Rashmi Desai posed for paps like a total diva!

Hello there!

Rashmi Desai is pretty as ever.

Going pink

Earlier, Rashmi Desai has pulled off the pink hair look.

Nailing it and how!

She totally rocked the pink hair look.

Long tresses

While now Rashmi Desai prefers to flaunt short hair look, she has fab long tresses in the past.

Glam beauty!

She is eternal beauty, we must say.

