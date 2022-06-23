Rashami Desai, Jennifer Winget and more TV actresses who didn’t get married again after their ugly divorce

These TV actresses are now happily single after their ugly divorce.

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget was married to Karan Singh Grover.

Source: Bollywood

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu got divorced in 2016.

Source: Bollywood

Sara Khan

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant got married in Bigg Boss and later got divorced.

Source: Bollywood

Vahbbiz Dorabjee

Vahbbiz Dorabjee was married to Vivian Dsena. They got divorced in 2017.

Source: Bollywood

Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet and Shaleen were TV's cutest couple, but they got divorced in 2015.

Source: Bollywood

Juhi Parmar

Kumkum actress Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff parted ways in 2018.

Source: Bollywood

Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali got divorced in 2021.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Palak Tiwari is dating Vedang Raina? Here’s a look at The Archies actor's drool-worthy pics

 Find Out More