Top 10 TV stars who are single after failed marriage

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023

Jennifer Winget is happily single after her divorce from Karan Singh Grover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Ali chose not to marry again after his divorce from Sanjeedha Saikh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Khan didn’t get into marriage again after parting ways from Ali Merchant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashami Desai is single after her failed marriage with co-star Nandish Sandhu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raqesh Bapat didn’t marry after the separation from Ridhi Dogra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sneha Wagh married twice but both marriages didn’t work out. She is now single.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tiwari is a proud single mother to 2 kids after divorcing twice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Piyush Sachdev of Bade Ache Lagte Hai is unmarried after his divorce.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delnaaz Irani is living singlehood life after divorce.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vahbiz Dorabjee chose not to marry again after a divorce from Vivian Dsena.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood upcoming new movies to watch out for

 

 Find Out More