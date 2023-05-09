Top 10 TV stars who are single after failed marriage
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023
Jennifer Winget is happily single after her divorce from Karan Singh Grover.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Ali chose not to marry again after his divorce from Sanjeedha Saikh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Khan didn’t get into marriage again after parting ways from Ali Merchant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashami Desai is single after her failed marriage with co-star Nandish Sandhu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raqesh Bapat didn’t marry after the separation from Ridhi Dogra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sneha Wagh married twice but both marriages didn’t work out. She is now single.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari is a proud single mother to 2 kids after divorcing twice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Piyush Sachdev of Bade Ache Lagte Hai is unmarried after his divorce.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Delnaaz Irani is living singlehood life after divorce.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vahbiz Dorabjee chose not to marry again after a divorce from Vivian Dsena.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood upcoming new movies to watch out for
Find Out More