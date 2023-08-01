Rashami Desai, Urvashi Dholakia and more top 10 iconic villains of TV world

Here is a list of ten iconic negative characters in Hindi TV shows who became very popular for their antics.

Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

In this Ekta Kapoor television series about two lovers who are torn apart by events beyond their control, Komolika was one of the most well-liked characters.

Tapasya in Uttaran

Tapasya in Uttaran gave tough time to Ichcha her friend who was the daughter of a servant.

Ammaji in Na Aana Is Des Laado

Ammaji in Na Aana Is Des Laado was shown as a stern matriarch.

Tanveer Danish Khan in Qubool Hai

Tanveer, was designed to give the main protagonists nightmares.

Sajjan Singh in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya

Sajjan Singh was Pratigya's father-in-law.

Karanvir Bohra in Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava?

Viraj Dobriyal played an abusive husband in Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava

Loha Singh

Loha Singh, played by Sudesh Berry, was a don in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.

Shaurya Goenka

Shaurya Goenka in Ek Hasina Thi was the main villain.

Savita Deshmukh

Savita Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta was a perfect TV vamp.

