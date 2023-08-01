Rashami Desai, Urvashi Dholakia and more top 10 iconic villains of TV world

Here is a list of ten iconic negative characters in Hindi TV shows who became very popular for their antics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023
In this Ekta Kapoor television series about two lovers who are torn apart by events beyond their control, Komolika was one of the most well-liked characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tapasya in Uttaran gave tough time to Ichcha her friend who was the daughter of a servant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ammaji in Na Aana Is Des Laado was shown as a stern matriarch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanveer, was designed to give the main protagonists nightmares.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sajjan Singh was Pratigya's father-in-law.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Viraj Dobriyal played an abusive husband in Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati BhavaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Loha Singh, played by Sudesh Berry, was a don in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaurya Goenka in Ek Hasina Thi was the main villain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Savita Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta was a perfect TV vamp.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TV serials have become popular due to the plot and actors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Often the characters in a show become so iconic that their fame reaches beyond the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
