Real life family members of Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and more from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023
Arun Govil aka Ramayan's Ram is married to Sreelekha Govil.
Dipika Chikhlia was Ramayan's Sita and is married to Hemant Topiwala.
Sunil Lahri aka Ramayan's Lakshman was married to Radha Sen and then to Bharti Pathak.
Sanjay Jog who is no more was married to Neeta.
Sameer Rajda played Shatrughna got married to Shweta Rajda.
Arvind Trivedi played Ravan in Ramayan and married Nalini Trivedi.
Dara Singh first married Bachno Kaur and post-separation he married Surjit Kaur.
Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was known for its dialogues.
The show was based on the Hindu epic Ramayan.
It was also known for its music.
Ramayan gained fame because of the cast.
It gave rise to the cultural spirit worldwide.
