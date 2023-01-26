Republic Day 2023: TV celebs who are from Army background

Take a look at the list of TV stars who hail from an Army family and have made the country proud. Check out the full list right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2023

Dipika Kakar

The star comes from an army background. Her dad had served in the Indian Army.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nakuul Mehta

His dad Pratap Singh Mehta was a veteran when the Indo-Pakistan war took place in 1971.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aman Verma

His father Yatan Kumar Verma also served in the Indian Army.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajeev Khandelwal

His dad Col. C.L Khandelwal has retired from the army.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rannvijay Singha

His dad Iqbal Singh Singha was in the Indian Army while his brother Harmanjeet Singh Singha is in the Indian Navy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flora Saini

The Gandi Baat 2 star was born in an army family and also studied from an army school.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Sakhuja

Her dad was in the Indian Army. She was best known as Toasty in Saas Bina Sasural.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

The late star had served in the Indian Army in 1989 and had retired as a Major.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rudrashish Majumder

The star was a part of National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy and retired as a Major in 2018.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Achyut Potdar

The star was a captain in the Indian Army and retired in 1967.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Republic Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs that will make you feel patriotic

 

 Find Out More