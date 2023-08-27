Ridhi Dogra in Jawan, Gaurav Chopra in Gadar 2 and more: Top 10 TV actors in big Bollywood films

A look at top TV actors who played pivotal roles in big Bollywood movies.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023

Ridhi Dogra

The actress who was loved in Asur 2 is a part of Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan.

Gaurav Chopra

TV star Gaurav Chopra plays Lieutenant Colonel Devendra Rawat in Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer.

Shehnaaz Gill

The Bigg Boss 13 star marked her entry into Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Siddharth Nigam

The Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor was recently seen in Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Arjun Bijlani

He plays the role of Harry in Karan Johar's latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Shraddha Arya

The Kundali Bhagya star plays the role of Rupa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Mrunal Thakur

The actress who achieved fame through TV serials is now a known face in the film industry. She has done films like Sita Ramam and more.

Mouni Roy

The OG Naagin of TV turned villain in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra.

Radhika Madan

The actress who started her career with TV serials has featured in films like Angrezi Medium and more.

Sakshi Tanwar

The actress was seen in Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Ankita Lokhande

She played Jhalkaribai in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur was recently seen in Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

