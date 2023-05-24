RIP Nitesh Pandey: Top 12 Facts about the Anupamaa star

RIP Nitesh Pandey: From being in films like Badhaai Do, Om Shanti Om and playing Dheeraj in Anupamaa, here is everything you need to knowSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023
Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey passed away in Nashik due to a cardiac arrest. He was 51.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of Anupamaa are mourning his demise. The actor played the role of Dheeraj who was one of MaAn's biggest supporters. He has done many TV shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor who was from Kumaon has done TV, films and OTT shows. He was last seen in the movie Badhaai Do.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nitesh Pandey was a part of the Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar movie. The name of the character was Madhok.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was married to actress Ashwini Kalsekar. She is seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She is now married to Murli Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He played the role of Saanchi aka Shivya Pathania's father on the show Ek Rishta Saajhedaari Kaa on Sony. He was seen on IndiaWali Maa as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nitesh Pandey was a part of the huge cast of the superhit Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara PyaaraSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nitesh Pandey was a part of this Sony SAB show on social and family values.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of Anupamaa adored him as Dheeraj, the friend of Anuj Kapadia who always supported MaAn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hansal Mehta, Gulshan Devaiah and others have condoled his death on social media. Anupamaa cast has not reacted so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His wife Arpita Pandey is also an actress. She is best known for Justjujoo show which had Pallavi Joshi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's manager in the film. His character was quite popular.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!