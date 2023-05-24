RIP Nitesh Pandey: Top 12 Facts about the Anupamaa star

RIP Nitesh Pandey: From being in films like Badhaai Do, Om Shanti Om and playing Dheeraj in Anupamaa, here is everything you need to know

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

RIP Nitesh Pandey

Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey passed away in Nashik due to a cardiac arrest. He was 51.

Nitesh Pandey in Anupamaa

Fans of Anupamaa are mourning his demise. The actor played the role of Dheeraj who was one of MaAn's biggest supporters. He has done many TV shows.

Nitesh Pandey prolific actor

The actor who was from Kumaon has done TV, films and OTT shows. He was last seen in the movie Badhaai Do.

Shaadi Ke Side Effects

Nitesh Pandey was a part of the Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar movie. The name of the character was Madhok.

Nitesh Pandey first wife

He was married to actress Ashwini Kalsekar. She is seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She is now married to Murli Sharma.

Ek Rishta Saajhedaari Ka

He played the role of Saanchi aka Shivya Pathania's father on the show Ek Rishta Saajhedaari Kaa on Sony. He was seen on IndiaWali Maa as well.

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai....

Nitesh Pandey was a part of the huge cast of the superhit Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara

Indiawaali Maa

Nitesh Pandey was a part of this Sony SAB show on social and family values.

Anupamaa

Fans of Anupamaa adored him as Dheeraj, the friend of Anuj Kapadia who always supported MaAn.

Condolences pour in

Hansal Mehta, Gulshan Devaiah and others have condoled his death on social media. Anupamaa cast has not reacted so far.

Nitesh Pandey's wife Arpita

His wife Arpita Pandey is also an actress. She is best known for Justjujoo show which had Pallavi Joshi.

Nitesh Pandey in Om Shanti Om

He played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's manager in the film. His character was quite popular.

