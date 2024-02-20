Rituraj Singh passes away: Banegi Apni Baat to Anupamaa, Top 10 TV shows that made him a face to reckon with

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

In Anupamaa, Rituraj Singh played the role of Yashpal, cafe owner and Anuj Kapadia's biological father.

He played the role of Mahendra Singh in Diya Aur Baati Hum.

He played the role of Ghulam Haider in Beintehaa.

In Trideviyaan, he played the role of Dinanath Chauhan.

In Satrangi Sasural, he played the role of Rajesh Vatsal.

He played the role of Sharda's professor in Ekk Nayi Pehchaan.

Rituraj Singh played the role of DSP Rahul's father in Aahat season 6 and episode 5 - Kaun Hai ?

Rituraj Singh played the role of Balwant Choudhary in Laado 2 - Veerpur Ki Mardani.

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai Rituraj Singh played the role of Sohrab Mishtry.

In Banegi Apni Baat, he essayed the role of Vikram.

