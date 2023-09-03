Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira's baby shower pictures are all about love, fun and cuteness

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira had their baby shower ceremony yesterday. The Bigg Boss 9 couple recently announced pregnancy.

Sanskruti Nemane

Sanskruti Nemane

Sep 03, 2023

KeRo baby shower

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira had their baby shower ceremony recently. The pictures from the ceremony are too cute.

Ready to pop!

The decorations for the ceremony are were beautiful. It was a ready to pop theme.

Pretty mom-to-be

Rochelle clicked pictures with her friends and looked pretty in a cute yellow dress.

Soni Razdan, Sara Arfeen Khan attend

Keith's co-actors from the TV show Love Ka Hai Intezaar, Sara Arfeen Khan and Soni Razdan were seen at the baby shower.

Cuteness alert!

This is such a cute picture of the mommy-to-be and her friends.

Yummy cake

Keith had arranged for a yummy yellow, white theme cake. They also played some fun games with their family and friends.

Family time

Rochelle and Keith clicked some happy pictures with their family.

Pregnancy announcement

Keith and Rochelle announced pregnancy recently with some gorgeous pictures.

Baby KeRo on the way!

Well, we cannot wait to see #KeRo's baby soon.

