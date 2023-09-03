Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira's baby shower pictures are all about love, fun and cuteness

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira had their baby shower ceremony yesterday. The Bigg Boss 9 couple recently announced pregnancy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023
Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira had their baby shower ceremony recently. The pictures from the ceremony are too cute.
The decorations for the ceremony are were beautiful. It was a ready to pop theme.
Rochelle clicked pictures with her friends and looked pretty in a cute yellow dress.
Keith's co-actors from the TV show Love Ka Hai Intezaar, Sara Arfeen Khan and Soni Razdan were seen at the baby shower.
This is such a cute picture of the mommy-to-be and her friends.
Keith had arranged for a yummy yellow, white theme cake. They also played some fun games with their family and friends.
Rochelle and Keith clicked some happy pictures with their family.
Keith and Rochelle announced pregnancy recently with some gorgeous pictures.
Well, we cannot wait to see #KeRo's baby soon.
