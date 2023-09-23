Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's babymoon pictures are full of fun, adventure and love

Rubina Dilaik is enjoying her babymoon with husband Abhinav Shukla in LA and her pictures are amazing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently surprised everyone by announcing pregnancy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina took to Instagram and wrote, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do. AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina and Abhinav have been on a babymoon when they announced pregnancy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina and Abhinav love travelling and that is what they are doing now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina is completely loving her vacation and these pictures are proof.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina is enjoying some delicious food on her vacation and fulfilling her cravings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina Dilaik's pictures will surely make you wish to go on a vacation now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhinav and Rubina make for an adorable jodi and we love how they are handling this pregnancy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina is surely going to be the most stylish mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, we cannot wait to see RubiNav's little angel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!