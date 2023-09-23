Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's babymoon pictures are full of fun, adventure and love

Rubina Dilaik is enjoying her babymoon with husband Abhinav Shukla in LA and her pictures are amazing.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Rubina and Abhinav's good news

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently surprised everyone by announcing pregnancy.

Rubina's post

Rubina took to Instagram and wrote, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do. AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"

The babymoon!

Rubina and Abhinav have been on a babymoon when they announced pregnancy.

RubiNav at LA

Rubina and Abhinav love travelling and that is what they are doing now.

Travel mommy

Rubina is completely loving her vacation and these pictures are proof.

Foodie

Rubina is enjoying some delicious food on her vacation and fulfilling her cravings.

Happy moments

Rubina Dilaik's pictures will surely make you wish to go on a vacation now.

Perfect together

Abhinav and Rubina make for an adorable jodi and we love how they are handling this pregnancy.

Stylish mom

Rubina is surely going to be the most stylish mother.

Congratulations and celebrations!

Well, we cannot wait to see RubiNav's little angel.

