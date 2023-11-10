Rubina Dilaik and more Top 10 TV actresses who went viral for their pregnancy photoshoot

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023

Dipika Kakkar - Dipika looks so beautiful with that natural glow.

Bharti Singh - Bharti is looking super stylish in this photoshoot.

Debina Bonnerjee - TV actress Debina seems to enjoy her pregnancy with her hubby Gurmeet.

Dimpy Ganguly - Dimpy definitely stunned us with her beautiful outfit.

Kishwer Merchant - Lavender gown is making Kishwer look even more graceful.

Anita Hassanandani - Quirky photoshoot by Anita is making us smile.

Shikha Singh - Shikha sharing her pregnancy news with her husband and her dog is absolutely adorable.

Shweta Tiwari - One of the best TV actresses looks so chill with her baby bump.

Rubina Dilaik - Rubina looks like a glamorous mommy in this black outfit.

Gauhar Khan - Gauhar impressed us again with her beautiful smile and her baby bump.

