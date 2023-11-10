Rubina Dilaik and more Top 10 TV actresses who went viral for their pregnancy photoshoot
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Dipika Kakkar - Dipika looks so beautiful with that natural glow.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bharti Singh - Bharti is looking super stylish in this photoshoot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Debina Bonnerjee - TV actress Debina seems to enjoy her pregnancy with her hubby Gurmeet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy Ganguly - Dimpy definitely stunned us with her beautiful outfit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kishwer Merchant - Lavender gown is making Kishwer look even more graceful.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anita Hassanandani - Quirky photoshoot by Anita is making us smile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shikha Singh - Shikha sharing her pregnancy news with her husband and her dog is absolutely adorable.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari - One of the best TV actresses looks so chill with her baby bump.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina Dilaik - Rubina looks like a glamorous mommy in this black outfit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauhar Khan - Gauhar impressed us again with her beautiful smile and her baby bump.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Horoscope 10 November, 2023: Here's how special will be your Dhanteras
Find Out More