Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin looks as glamorous as ever even without makeup.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan looks divine in her natural avatar.

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Hina Khan is indeed sunshine in this pic.

Source: Bollywood

Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi swears by her skin routine and looks amazing.

Source: Bollywood

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash looks ravishing with or without makeup.

Source: Bollywood

Rubina Dilaik

Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik make her fans swoon over her beauty.

Source: Bollywood

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna loves to flaunt her natural self.

Source: Bollywood

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande believes in beauty in simplicity.

Source: Bollywood

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes knows how to turn heads with her no-make up looks.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Negative TV characters that won hearts

 Find Out More