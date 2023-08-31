Rubina Dilaik is 4 months pregnant, actress to welcome her first baby next year?

TV actress Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy rumours true?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
Actress Rubina Dilaik remains in the news for her personal life.
She has been in the headlines about her pregnancy for several days. However, she said nothing.
Fans spotted her baby bump and kept speculating. She was quiet all the time.
Now, according to Hindustan Times, a source has confirmed the actress' pregnancy.
The source said Rubina is 4 months pregnant and will deliver her first baby next year.
Both Rubina and husband Abhinav like to keep their private lives secret.
Some time ago, Rubina was spotted outside a maternity clinic.
Earlier, the duo participated in Bigg Boss 14, and they disclosed that they were planning to get a divorce.
Now, the couple is all set to welcome their first child. Their fans are so happy.
