Rubina Dilaik is 4 months pregnant, actress to welcome her first baby next year?

TV actress Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy rumours true?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Rubina Dilaik

Actress Rubina Dilaik remains in the news for her personal life.

Pregnancy Rumours

She has been in the headlines about her pregnancy for several days. However, she said nothing.

Baby Bump

Fans spotted her baby bump and kept speculating. She was quiet all the time.

Good News

Now, according to Hindustan Times, a source has confirmed the actress' pregnancy.

Four Months Pregnant

The source said Rubina is 4 months pregnant and will deliver her first baby next year.

Under Wraps

Both Rubina and husband Abhinav like to keep their private lives secret.

Doctor’s Visit

Some time ago, Rubina was spotted outside a maternity clinic.

Rough Patch

Earlier, the duo participated in Bigg Boss 14, and they disclosed that they were planning to get a divorce.

First Child

Now, the couple is all set to welcome their first child. Their fans are so happy.

