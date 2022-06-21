Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Urfi Javed and more: TV divas who flaunted their sexy back in bold outfits

Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, Urfi Javed, Nia Sharma and more actresses who dared to go bold and posed in backless dresses.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2022

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one HOTTIE.

Rubina Dilaik

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant is a style queen.

Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner soaring the temperature in flowy gown.

Mouni Roy

Nobody can beat Mouni when it comes to being sexy.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna flaunts her sexy back in backless blouse.

Pavitra Punia

Uff, that's too much of hotness in one frame.

Urfi Javed

Urfi has never shied away from going bold, has she?

