Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Urfi Javed and more: TV divas who flaunted their sexy back in bold outfits

Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, Urfi Javed, Nia Sharma and more actresses who dared to go bold and posed in backless dresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2022
Nia Sharma is one HOTTIE.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant is a style queen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 15 winner soaring the temperature in flowy gown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nobody can beat Mouni when it comes to being sexy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surbhi Chandna flaunts her sexy back in backless blouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uff, that's too much of hotness in one frame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi has never shied away from going bold, has she?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!