From Rubina Dilaik, and Neha Mehta to Tina Dutta and more hotties who did not get money for their work.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik revealed that she did not get money in return for work.

Neha Mehta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Neha Mehta accused the makers of not giving her six months' money.

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami accused the makers of not giving her Rs. 36 lakhs.

Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh alleged that the makers had cheated and did not give her money for her work.

Sonal Vengurlekar

Sonal Vengurlekar revealed that the makers are not returning her money.

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika Bhadoria accused the makers of not giving her Rs. 70 lakh rupees.

Tina Dutta

Tina Dutta had accused the makers of a show that she was cheated of Rs 30 lakh.

Chahat Pandey

Hamari Bahu Silk actress Chahat Pandey did not even get hard earned money.

