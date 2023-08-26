Rubina Dilaik: Top 10 interesting facts about the Bigg Boss 14 winner

On Rubina Dilaik's 34th birthday here are some lesser known facts about the tv actressSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023
As Rubina Dilaik celebrates her 34th birthday here are some of her interesting facts.
The Bigg Boss 14 winner was aspiring to be an IAS officer before she started her acting career.
Back during her school days, Rubina held the distinction of being a national-level debate champion.
Despite her current success as an actress, Rubina's childhood aspiration was to become an astronaut.
In 2006, Rubina clinched the coveted title of Miss Shimla.
Besides her acting accomplishments, Rubina is also a skilled interior designer by profession.
She openly admits her fear of lizards.
In 2016, she secured the 11th spot on Eastern Eye's list of the 50 Top Sexy Asian Women.
In 2015, Rubina was honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actress.
She has a thing for neon colors and a fascination with trendy hairstyles.
Rubina finds joy in watching the classic cartoon series Tom and Jerry.
