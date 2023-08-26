Rubina Dilaik: Top 10 interesting facts about the Bigg Boss 14 winner

On Rubina Dilaik's 34th birthday here are some lesser known facts about the tv actress

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023

Rubina Dilaik birthday

As Rubina Dilaik celebrates her 34th birthday here are some of her interesting facts.

IAS aspirant

The Bigg Boss 14 winner was aspiring to be an IAS officer before she started her acting career.

Debate Champion

Back during her school days, Rubina held the distinction of being a national-level debate champion.

Childhood dream

Despite her current success as an actress, Rubina's childhood aspiration was to become an astronaut.

Miss Shimla

In 2006, Rubina clinched the coveted title of Miss Shimla.

Interior Designer

Besides her acting accomplishments, Rubina is also a skilled interior designer by profession.

Herpetophobia

She openly admits her fear of lizards.

Top Sexy Asian

In 2016, she secured the 11th spot on Eastern Eye's list of the 50 Top Sexy Asian Women.

Prestigious Award

In 2015, Rubina was honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actress.

Love for neon

She has a thing for neon colors and a fascination with trendy hairstyles.

Fond of cartoons

Rubina finds joy in watching the classic cartoon series Tom and Jerry.

