Rupali Ganguli to Parth Samthaan : Top 9 most educated TV actors with diverse educational qualification background

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2024

Popular actress Tejaswi Prakash has done bachelor's in engineering before entering the world of acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nia Sharma is a graduate with a degree of mass communication.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Rupali Ganguly has a degree in Hotel Management.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gaurav Khanna, who has become a household name these days, has a degree of MBA.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surbhi Jyoti has two degrees, master's in English and one in Economics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan V Grover has a degree in chemical engineering as well as event management.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina Khan, one of the most popular TV actresses has done MBA before starting her career in acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shard Kelkar, popular among fans, has a degree of MBA.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parth Samthaan, the talented hunk of the TV world, has a degree in architecture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Hindi web series that will leave you emotional to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More