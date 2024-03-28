Rupali Ganguli to Parth Samthaan : Top 9 most educated TV actors with diverse educational qualification background
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 28, 2024
Popular actress Tejaswi Prakash has done bachelor's in engineering before entering the world of acting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nia Sharma is a graduate with a degree of mass communication.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Rupali Ganguly has a degree in Hotel Management.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gaurav Khanna, who has become a household name these days, has a degree of MBA.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Surbhi Jyoti has two degrees, master's in English and one in Economics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan V Grover has a degree in chemical engineering as well as event management.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan, one of the most popular TV actresses has done MBA before starting her career in acting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shard Kelkar, popular among fans, has a degree of MBA.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parth Samthaan, the talented hunk of the TV world, has a degree in architecture.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Hindi web series that will leave you emotional to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More