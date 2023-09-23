Rupali Ganguly and other Top 10 highest paid TV celebs

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan, check out the per episode charges of TV superstars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Hina Khan is very popular and she was the OG Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is reportedly paid Rs 2 lakhs per episode.
Shakshi Tanwar became popular ever since she starred in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, she reported charges Rs 1.25 lakhs for her one episode. The amounts mentioned are as per a report on Times Now.
The superstar comedian Kapil Sharma reportedly charges Rs 50 lakhs for one episode.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a superstar in the telly world and she charges Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode.
Ronit Roy was last seen in the web series Kehne Ko Hamsafar Hai with Gurdeep Kohli and Mona Singh. He charged Rs 1.25 lakhs for one episode as per reports.
Karan Patel is well-known as Raman Kumar Bhalla from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. He charged Rs. 1.25 lakh for one episode
Ram Kapoor is one of the most famous TV stars, and he charges Rs 1.25 lakhs for one episode.
Rupali Ganguly who plays Anupamaa reportedly charges Rs 3 lakhs per episode.
