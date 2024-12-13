Accusations to defamation case: All you need to know about Rupali Ganguly and stepdaughter Esha Verma's controversy
Dec 13, 2024
Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter Esha Verma's controversy has been grabbing a lot of attention.
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has been accused by her stepdaughter Esha Verma of trying to alienate Ashwin from his daughters.
Rupali Ganguly's husband Ashwin Verma responded by acknowledging his daughters from previous relationships as he denied Esha's allegations. He also expressed empathy for his younger daughter’s unresolved hurt.
Rupali Ganguly on November 11 sent a Rs 50 crore defamation notice to Esha Verma and also demanded a public apology. The notice stated that Esha's claim damaged Rupali’s career and caused financial losses.
Esha Verma later alleged that Ashwin and Rupali tried to silence her for years to protect their public image. She also claimed her parents prioritized preserving their reputations.
In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Rupali Ganguly said 'If I say it doesn’t affect me, I’d be lying. We are human, after all. Keep doing good deeds, and good things will happen eventually'.
Esha Verma released an emotional video as she accused her father Ashwin and stepmother Rupali Ganguly of bullying her and her mother.
On December 12, Esha Verma responded to the actress' comments and took to her social media as she shared how influential individuals allegedly manipulate narratives.
After the notice, Esha deleted all related posts and made her Instagram account private.
She said, 'Fame, money, and power may shield the truth temporarily but can never erase the harm caused'.
