Rupali Ganguly, Ayesha Singh and more Top 9 TV actresses and their massive networth

These TV actresses are among the most accomplished ones and enjoy enormous fame.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 star Ankita Lokhande

The Pavitra Rishta star's networth is said to be Rs 25 crores. Reportedly she is charging Rs 10-12 lakhs per week for being a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 star Aishwarya Sharma

After being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, she is now in Bigg Boss 17. Reportedly, her networth is Rs 21 crores.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly

The actress who is said to be one of the highest paid TV divas is said to have a networth of more than Rs 20 crores.

GHKKPM star Ayesha Singh

As per reports, the diva has a networth of Rs 30 crores.

Bigg Boss star Hina Khan

As per a report in Siasat.com, her networth is whopping Rs 52 crores approximately.

Beyhad star Jennifer Winget

Reportedly, she enjoys a massive net worth of Rs 42 crores.

Naagin star Nia Sharma

She is among the richest TV divas with a networth of Rs 59 crores approximately, say reports.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash

The actress who is the lead of Naagin 6 is now said to have a networth of Rs 25 crores approximately.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik

As per reports, her networth is approximately Rs 31 crores. The diva is now looking forward to embrace parenthood.

Barsatein star Shivangi Joshi

The actress' networth is approximately Rs 37 crores as per Siasat.com. She gained immense love and fame through Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi's networth is also reportedly Rs 37 crores. She is among the most celebrated TV actresses.

YRKKH star Pranali Rathod

As per a report in TOI, her reported networth is Rs 3 to 5 crores.

