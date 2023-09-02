Rupali Ganguly, Ayesha Singh and more top TV actresses in gorgeous saree, blouse for festive season

Take cues from TV actresses and their saree collections for this festive season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
Ayesha Singh's netted golden saree and the sleevless blouse can be a perfect choice for indo-western lovers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali's yellow saree is so beautiful. We loved her traditional way of stitching the blouse. This was gifted to her by Akshay Kumar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Want a simple and classy look? Take cues from Shivangi's white floral printed saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran actress Rekha's gift for Aishwarya is so beautiful. This saree is definitely the right choice for any festival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita has got the best Maharashtrain sarees. She has the right collection for Ganesh Chaturthi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina's golden saree has our heart. We loved the jewellery she has used with it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya's baby pink designer saree is gorgeous. We loved the way she styles the saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta has got the best sarees for all women. This red saree and the trendy blouse can be so perfect for this festiv season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyanka Tripathi's golden saree and the designer purple blouse look so nice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nothing can beat Jasmin's designer baby pink saree. We loved the full hands blouse she got with it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tina's off-white designer saree looks so royal. The blouse also has a trendy and elegant look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
