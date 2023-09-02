Rupali Ganguly, Ayesha Singh and more top TV actresses in gorgeous saree, blouse for festive season

Take cues from TV actresses and their saree collections for this festive season.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh's netted golden saree and the sleevless blouse can be a perfect choice for indo-western lovers.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali's yellow saree is so beautiful. We loved her traditional way of stitching the blouse. This was gifted to her by Akshay Kumar.

Shivangi Joshi

Want a simple and classy look? Take cues from Shivangi's white floral printed saree.

Aishwarya Sharma

Veteran actress Rekha's gift for Aishwarya is so beautiful. This saree is definitely the right choice for any festival.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita has got the best Maharashtrain sarees. She has the right collection for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's golden saree has our heart. We loved the jewellery she has used with it.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya's baby pink designer saree is gorgeous. We loved the way she styles the saree.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta has got the best sarees for all women. This red saree and the trendy blouse can be so perfect for this festiv season.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi's golden saree and the designer purple blouse look so nice.

Jasmin Bhasin

Nothing can beat Jasmin's designer baby pink saree. We loved the full hands blouse she got with it.

Tina Datta

Tina's off-white designer saree looks so royal. The blouse also has a trendy and elegant look.

