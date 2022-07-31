While the actors would rule on the silver screens, it's the actresses who steal the show and run TV shows usually. And Indian television actresses are supremely talented, gorgeous and have worldwide reach. Let's look at the TRP pullers...Source: Bollywood
The Pavitra Rishta actress is a crowd puller for sure. She is an entertainer for sure. Ankita Lokhande has a huge fan following.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka Tripathi is one popular actress on ITV. Be it Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nach Baliye or Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Divyanka has only ruled hearts.Source: Bollywood
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan is the DIVA of ITV. She has ruled hearts and boosted TRPs of various shows such as Bigg Boss, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Naagin and more.Source: Bollywood
Rashami is a popular and versatile actress. From a negative character to a positive one, or a character with grey shades, Rashami has owned each one and pulled the masses to the shows.Source: Bollywood
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top actresses in the industry. From daily soaps to reality TV shows, currently Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina Dilaik has the ability to pull the crowd all by herself.Source: Bollywood
Currently ruling the TRP charts and hearts, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa is also on the list. The list would be incomplete without Rupali.Source: Bollywood
Shweta Tiwari is one gorgeous beauty. She has been winning hearts for a long time and continues to do so. From winning reality TV shows to amazing acting chops in daily soaps, Shweta has left every mesmerized and how!Source: Bollywood
Tejasswi Prakash was a popular actress already. However, her fame increased considerably after her stint in Bigg Boss 15. And now she is winning hearts as Pratha in Naagin 6.Source: Bollywood
