Highest-paid TV stars of 2022 

Who all have made it to the list of highest-paid TV actors of 2022? Which popular names include the list find out: 

Kapil Sharma 

The Kapil Sharma Show, as per GQ India, charges Rs 50 lakh per episode.

Rupali Ganguly 

Anupamaa beauty's pay cheque is said to be Rs 3 lakh per episode. 

Hina Khan 

Hina Khan, who has taken a break from TV makes Rs 2 lakh per episode, states reports. 

Jennifer Winget

Gorgeous beauty Jennifer makes Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. 

Sunil Grover

Comedian-actor Sunil earns Rs 10-12 lakhs per episode. 

Karan Patel

Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Karan is a big star. He makes Rs 1.25 per episode as well. 

Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor is one of the most popular names on TV. He charges Rs 1.25 lakh per episode. 

Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein beauty Divyanka makes Rs 1 lakh each episode. 

Ronit Roy

Swaran Ghar actor Ronit Roy earns Rs 1.25 lakh per episode. 

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi has been away from TV for a while. She would charge Rs 1.25 lakh per episode.  

