Who all have made it to the list of highest-paid TV actors of 2022? Which popular names include the list find out:
The Kapil Sharma Show, as per GQ India, charges Rs 50 lakh per episode.
Anupamaa beauty's pay cheque is said to be Rs 3 lakh per episode.
Hina Khan, who has taken a break from TV makes Rs 2 lakh per episode, states reports.
Gorgeous beauty Jennifer makes Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.
Comedian-actor Sunil earns Rs 10-12 lakhs per episode.
Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Karan is a big star. He makes Rs 1.25 per episode as well.
Ram Kapoor is one of the most popular names on TV. He charges Rs 1.25 lakh per episode.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein beauty Divyanka makes Rs 1 lakh each episode.
Swaran Ghar actor Ronit Roy earns Rs 1.25 lakh per episode.
Sakshi has been away from TV for a while. She would charge Rs 1.25 lakh per episode.
