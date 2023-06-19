Top 10 celeb moms who were fat shamed for pregnancy weight gain
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023
Rupali Ganguly's weight went up from 58 kgs to 86 kgs and she was slammed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol put on weight after she gave birth to her kids.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gained a lot of weight after Aaradhya was born.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia was fat-shamed after giving birth to her baby, Mehr Dhupia Bedi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Singh also put on weight after pregnancy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anita Hassanandani also had put oodles of weight after delivery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devoleena Bhattacharjee put on weight after her second baby was born.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Smriti Khanna was slammed for getting rid of extra kilos after delivery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath was also trolled after giving birth to their baby, Anayra Sharma.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chhavi Mittal was trolled during her pregnancy for wearing tight clothes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Giving birth to a new life is no joke.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These celebrity's bodies went through multiple stages to deliver a new life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Where does Adipurush stand in the list of Top weekend box office collections of all time?
Find Out More