Rupali Ganguly or Samridhii Shukla? Who is the most talked about TV celeb of the week
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla and more TV stars who became the talk of the town this week.
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has been the most talked about TV celebrity of this week. This maybe because of the new generation leap in the show.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla is second in this list. Her performance in the show has also impressed the audience a lot.
Bigg Boss 18 began on October 6 and we have seen that Vivian Dsena is the most popular contestant. He is third in this list and has become the favourite of the audience.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Bhavika Sharma is in the fourth place this week. She has also been in the news for her performance and also for the rumours of her being upset with Rupali winning many awards at Star Parivaar Awards 2024.
Pranali Rathod has impressed everyone with her performance in Durga. She already has a huge fan following because of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and now she is doing a good job with her latest TV serial.
Chaahat Pandey has also been one of the most talked about star of Bigg Boss 18. She has had many fights in the house.
Avinash Mishra has also been the highlight of Bigg Boss 18. His eviction news left everyone shocked.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit has made everyone fall in love with Armaan Poddar. His emotional scenes have grabbed attention this week.
Eisha Singh is also doing well in Bigg Boss 18. She has also been in the news for her 'chugli group' in the show.
Last but not the least, Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna can never go out of this list. Though he is not seen post leap, people are eagerly waiting for his comeback.
