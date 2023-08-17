Rupali Ganguly to Aishwarya Sharma; Top 10 TV divas' saree style for Teej 2023

Teej is coming soon and here are TV actresses and their saree styles to help you get dressed for the special occasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly's red saree will be the perfect choice for this Teej.

Aditi Sharma

Katha Ankahee actress Aditi Sharma's red saree also grabs all the attention. Red is the right colour for the occasion.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh's pink designer saree looks pretty.

Shivangi Joshi

Want a simple look for Teej? Shivangi has got the right saree for it.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's red saree looks so gorgeous on her.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya has got the perfect Teej look in this saree gifted to her by veteran actress Rekha.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's classy yet simple look also goes well.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma looks so beautiful in the pastel pink saree. She has got the right jewellery as well.

Erica Fernandes

Erica's purple printed saree won our hearts.

Tina Datta

WOW! Off-white colours can also be the right ones for this Teej.

