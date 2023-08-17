Rupali Ganguly to Aishwarya Sharma; Top 10 TV divas' saree style for Teej 2023

Teej is coming soon and here are TV actresses and their saree styles to help you get dressed for the special occasion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly's red saree will be the perfect choice for this Teej.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katha Ankahee actress Aditi Sharma's red saree also grabs all the attention. Red is the right colour for the occasion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh's pink designer saree looks pretty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Want a simple look for Teej? Shivangi has got the right saree for it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari's red saree looks so gorgeous on her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya has got the perfect Teej look in this saree gifted to her by veteran actress Rekha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyanka's classy yet simple look also goes well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma looks so beautiful in the pastel pink saree. She has got the right jewellery as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Erica's purple printed saree won our hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
WOW! Off-white colours can also be the right ones for this Teej.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!