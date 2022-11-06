Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly made her TV debut with Sukanya and is loved more now.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh made her small screen debut with Doli Armaano Ki.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi made her debut with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and her amazing transformation has won many hearts.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande made her TV debut with Pavitra Rishta and looks more glamorous now.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget made her debut with Shaka Laka Boom and her style evolved over the years.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma made her first appearance on TV with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha and has transformed and how!

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik made her first TV appearance in Choti Bahu and has been on the path of transformation.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya made her TV debut with Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and is ageing like a fine wine.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has been getting better since then.

