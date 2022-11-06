Rupali Ganguly made her TV debut with Sukanya and is loved more now.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh made her small screen debut with Doli Armaano Ki.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka Tripathi made her debut with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and her amazing transformation has won many hearts.Source: Bollywood
Ankita Lokhande made her TV debut with Pavitra Rishta and looks more glamorous now.Source: Bollywood
Jennifer Winget made her debut with Shaka Laka Boom and her style evolved over the years.Source: Bollywood
Nia Sharma made her first appearance on TV with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha and has transformed and how!Source: Bollywood
Rubina Dilaik made her first TV appearance in Choti Bahu and has been on the path of transformation.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Arya made her TV debut with Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and is ageing like a fine wine.Source: Bollywood
Surbhi Chandna made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has been getting better since then.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!