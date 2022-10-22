From Rupali Ganguly to Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey; a look at the educational qualification of Anupamaa cast will leave you stunned.Source: Bollywood
Rupali Ganguly who essays the lead role of Anupamaa has a degree in hotel management.Source: Bollywood
Gaurav Khanna who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the show has obtained his doctoral degree from Penn State University and has done a Master of Business Administration.Source: Bollywood
Sudhanshu Pandey plays the role of Anupama’s husband, Vanraj has graduated from Army school.Source: Bollywood
Madalsa Sharma who plays the role of Kavya has pursued BA in English Literature.Source: Bollywood
Aashish Mehrotra plays the role of Paritosh Shah was pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration but had to drop out.Source: Bollywood
Nidhi Shah who plays Kinjal Shah has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce and she did post graduation in fashion designing.Source: Bollywood
Tasneem Sheikh plays the role of Rakhi Dave holds a degree in software engineering.Source: Bollywood
