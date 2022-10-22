Educational qualification of Anupamaa cast

From Rupali Ganguly to Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey; a look at the educational qualification of Anupamaa cast will leave you stunned.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly who essays the lead role of Anupamaa has a degree in hotel management.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the show has obtained his doctoral degree from Penn State University and has done a Master of Business Administration.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey plays the role of Anupama’s husband, Vanraj has graduated from Army school.

Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma who plays the role of Kavya has pursued BA in English Literature.

Aashish Mehrotra

Aashish Mehrotra plays the role of Paritosh Shah was pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration but had to drop out.

Nidhi Shah

Nidhi Shah who plays Kinjal Shah has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce and she did post graduation in fashion designing.

Tasneem Sheikh

Tasneem Sheikh plays the role of Rakhi Dave holds a degree in software engineering.

