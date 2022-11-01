Anupamaa actors net worth will leave you SHOCKED

Let's have a look at the net worth of the Anupamaa cast including Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and more.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly's net worth is reportedly said to be Rs. 21-25 crores.

Source: Bollywood

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna's net worth is reportedly said to be Rs. $900 million.

Source: Bollywood

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey's net worth is reportedly said to be Rs. 21-25 crores.

Source: Bollywood

Aashish Mehrotra

Aashish Mehrotra net worth is reportedly Rs. 7-10 crores.

Source: Bollywood

Nidhi Shah

Nidhi Shah's net worth is reportedly Rs. 7-10 crores.

Source: Bollywood

Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma's net worth is reportedly said to be Rs. 14-20 crores.

Source: Bollywood

Muskan Bamne

Muskan Bamne's net worth is reportedly said to be Rs. 3-5 crores.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sumbul Touqeer Khan to Pranali Rathod: Top TV stars with hidden talents

 Find Out More