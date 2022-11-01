Let's have a look at the net worth of the Anupamaa cast including Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and more.Source: Bollywood
Rupali Ganguly's net worth is reportedly said to be Rs. 21-25 crores.Source: Bollywood
Gaurav Khanna's net worth is reportedly said to be Rs. $900 million.Source: Bollywood
Sudhanshu Pandey's net worth is reportedly said to be Rs. 21-25 crores.Source: Bollywood
Aashish Mehrotra net worth is reportedly Rs. 7-10 crores.Source: Bollywood
Nidhi Shah's net worth is reportedly Rs. 7-10 crores.Source: Bollywood
Madalsa Sharma's net worth is reportedly said to be Rs. 14-20 crores.Source: Bollywood
Muskan Bamne's net worth is reportedly said to be Rs. 3-5 crores.Source: Bollywood
