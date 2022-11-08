Stylish moms of telly towns

Shweta Tiwari, Anita Hassanandani, Rupali Ganguly and more telly actresses who are stylish moms.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Anita Hassanandani

Naagin 3 actress Anita Hassanandani is a doting mother to Aarav.

Source: Bollywood

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa ctress Rupali Ganguly is a mother of son Rudransh and slays with her fashion.

Source: Bollywood

Aamna Sharif

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Aamna Sharif is a mother to Arain Kapoor.

Source: Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is a proud single mother to Palak and Reyansh. She is a diva and looks stunning in every frame.

Source: Bollywood

Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij is madly in love with Tara and her style is on-point.

Source: Bollywood

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia is a mother of twin boys and looks stunning at her age.

Source: Bollywood

Smriti Khanna

Actress Smriti Khanna is a mother of daughter Anayka Gupta and she is a bonafide fashionista.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha and more B-town divas who turned vegan

 Find Out More