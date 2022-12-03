TOP 10 highest-paid TV actresses

The per-episode earning of some of the most popular TV actresses will leave you zapped.

Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress reportedly earns Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh per episode.

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa fame beauty reportedly earns Rs 3 lakhs per day.

Hina Khan

The DIVA telly land, Hina Khan charges Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh per day, say reports.

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 beauty charges Rs 2 lakh per day, as per reports.

Sakshi Tanwar

The OG Priya of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain charges Rs1 to 1.25 lakh each day.

Drashti Dhami

The Empire actress Drashti charges Rs 1 lakh, state reports.

Ankita Lokhande

The Pavitra Rishta beauty earns Rs 1 lakh plus per episode.

Surbhi Jyoti

Naagin 3 fame Surbhi took home Rs 70,000 per episode.

Sriti Jha

Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti charges Rs 75,000 to 1 lakh, state reports,

Krystle D’Souza

The Fittrat actress takes home Rs 1 lakh per day of work.

