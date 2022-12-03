The per-episode earning of some of the most popular TV actresses will leave you zapped.Source: Bollywood
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress reportedly earns Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywood
Anupamaa fame beauty reportedly earns Rs 3 lakhs per day.Source: Bollywood
The DIVA telly land, Hina Khan charges Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh per day, say reports.Source: Bollywood
Naagin 6 beauty charges Rs 2 lakh per day, as per reports.Source: Bollywood
The OG Priya of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain charges Rs1 to 1.25 lakh each day.Source: Bollywood
The Empire actress Drashti charges Rs 1 lakh, state reports.Source: Bollywood
The Pavitra Rishta beauty earns Rs 1 lakh plus per episode.Source: Bollywood
Naagin 3 fame Surbhi took home Rs 70,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti charges Rs 75,000 to 1 lakh, state reports,Source: Bollywood
The Fittrat actress takes home Rs 1 lakh per day of work.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!