Rupali Ganguly, Vivian Dsena and more: A look at the most talked about TV stars of the week
Sanskruti Nemane
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2024
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is the most talked about TV star of the week. This list has been made by Gossips TV and every week, Rupali is ruling. Her personal and professional life has been the most talked about one.
Bollywoodlife.com
Vivian Dsena is the most talked about contestant of Bigg Boss 18. He is ruling the house and the hearts of the people.
Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla is one the third spot in this list. She has impressed everyone with her performance as Abhira and the pregnancy track is getting all the love.
Bollywoodlife.com
Pranali Rathod has done an amazing job in Durga. Her performance in the recent episodes has been outstanding.
Bollywoodlife.com
Karanveer Mehra is also getting all the attention for his performance in Bigg Boss 18. His fights with Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra are in the news.
Bollywoodlife.com
Chaahat Pandey is giving a tough fight to everyone in Bigg Boss 18. She is coming out as one of the strongest contestants.
Bollywoodlife.com
Avinash Mishra is in the news for creating havoc in the Bigg Boss 18 house. He has been the highlight of the show since day 1.
Bollywoodlife.com
Alice Kaushik was also in the news this week. Her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon has denied proposing her for marriage and she came to know this when Salman Khan told her about it during Bigg Boss 18 weekend ka vaar.
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma has a huge fan following. She is getting all the attention for her amazing performance in the TV serial.
Bollywoodlife.com
Last but not the least, Bigg Boss 18 contestant Eisha Singh completes the top 10 list. She has also been in the news for her performance.
Bollywoodlife.com
