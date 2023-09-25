Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa and other Top 10 TV shows that are about empowered women

These Indian TV shows not only keep viewers entertained but also inspire the women of today to take a stand for themselves.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Well, Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly, is the inspiration for all women to raise their voice, have an opinion and take a stand for what is right.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pratigya is married into a family that is harsh and believe in using power and money to get their way. But Pratigya changes her husband and her in-laws with her love and care.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the story of twin sisters Garima and Sushma, who will change the way of how society thinks when they take over their father’s business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A scientist invents humanoid and introduces it to everyone as his wife, Rajni. Rajni will show how women in Indian homes truly need to be treated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A strong take on female foeticide, one daughter in-law, Sia rises up and changes everything in her village, as well as changes the cruel matriarch Ammaji.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandhya, aka Deepika Singh, marries a seventh-passed Suraj who is just a halwai, but he supports his wife, and because of him, Sandhya becomes an IPS officer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Payal, aka Kritika Senger, plays the character of a career-oriented daughter-in-law. She teaches viewers that if a woman decides, she can do anything.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udaan is the story of a young girl, Chakor (Meera Deosthale), who decides to free herself from bonded labour showcase the true power of women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When it comes to talking about the real fighter, we always think of that small little girl, Avika Gaur, who is married off at the age of seven and fulfils all the responsibilities of her home as well as becomes a collector.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Four women who do not know each other become friends and always support each other, showing everyone that a woman can uplift another woman like no other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
