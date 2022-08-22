Rytasha Rathore – plus-size and loving it

Rytasha Rathore is a beacon for plus-size women in India, clearly showing that it doesn’t matter what labels people assign you as long as you love your body and feel beautiful both within and outside.

Rytasha Rathore eats without guilt

Yes, eat healthy, but Rytasha Rathore also gives a valuable lesson in eating for your happiness.

Rytasha Rathore drinks to enjoy

Yes, never binge-drink, but it also doesn’t make sense to not drink just because of your weight.

Rytasha Rathore loves chic

No matte your size or body type, anybody can look good in chic attire if they’re confident.

Rytasha Rathore flaunts her asses

And if you’re proud of your body, then boldly flaunt your assets like Rytasha Rathore does.

Rytasha Rathore body

The more confident you are, the sexier you’ll look while showing off your curves.

Rytasha Rathore, water-baby

Finally, Rytasha Rathore clearly makes a statement that all it takes to wear a bikini is your choice.

