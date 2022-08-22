Rytasha Rathore is a beacon for plus-size women in India, clearly showing that it doesn’t matter what labels people assign you as long as you love your body and feel beautiful both within and outside.Source: Bollywood
Yes, eat healthy, but Rytasha Rathore also gives a valuable lesson in eating for your happiness.Source: Bollywood
Yes, never binge-drink, but it also doesn’t make sense to not drink just because of your weight.Source: Bollywood
No matte your size or body type, anybody can look good in chic attire if they’re confident.Source: Bollywood
And if you’re proud of your body, then boldly flaunt your assets like Rytasha Rathore does.Source: Bollywood
The more confident you are, the sexier you’ll look while showing off your curves.Source: Bollywood
Finally, Rytasha Rathore clearly makes a statement that all it takes to wear a bikini is your choice.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!