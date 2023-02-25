Sachin Shroff's cocktail party: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast and more come together

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff will remarry at 45 with his family friend. Last night, the couple to-be hosted a lavish cocktail party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023

Sachin Shroff's cocktail party

Popular telly actor Sachin Shroff is all set to remarry at 43 with his family friend.

Celebration galore

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor threw a lavish cocktail party last night for all his friends.

Husband and wife to-be

Both, Sachin Shroff and his bride-to-be looked stunning at their cocktail party.

Party time

In this picture, Sachin posed with his old friends and had a blast.

Couples paint the town red

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and others attended the party.

Fun time

Sachin Shroff, his partner enjoyed themselves to the fullest at the cocktail party.

Cake cutting

Sachin Shroff was all smiles as he was seen cutting a beautiful cake with his soulmate.

Sachin Shroff posed with his on-screen wife

Sachin Shroff was seen posing with his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team members.

The night that was...

The couple posed with their friends and looked gorgeous in one frame.

A group picture

Sachin Shroff posed with his friends and posed for the shutterbugs.

