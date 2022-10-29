Sakshi Tanwar

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress has adopted a daughter and is a single parent. She is happily unmarried.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's sister had found love in the Bigg Boss 15 house. She found love in Raqesh Bapat but they have not decided to go ahead anywhere with their relationship. Shamita's happily unmarried till then.

Neha Mehta

The actress who is best known for her role as Anjali Tarak Mehta from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah does not have a spouse.

Anusha Dandekar

VJ Anusha was dating Karan Kundrra for many years. She is 40 and happily single now and is enjoying life to the fullest.

Shweta Tiwari

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress is two times divorced and as of now is single.

Shraddha Nigam

She was married to Karan Singh Grover, but they divorced later on.

Shilpa Shinde

The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress is single in real life and does not plan to get married anytime soon. She is 44-years-old.

