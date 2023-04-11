TV actresses who are above 40 and unmarried

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shilpa Shinde is 45 and not yet married.

Meghana Malik, who has shown her acting prowess even in Bollywood is 51 and yet unmarried.

Neha Mehta aka Anjali of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is 4 4and not yet married.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Sakshi Tanwar is 50. She has adopted a daughter and is raising as a single mother.

Shamita Shetty is 44 and not yet married. She has just been in and out of relationships.

Anusha Dandekar who is 41 is single and does not seek love after breaking up with Karan Kundrra.

Jaya Bhattacharya, who is 44 is happily single.

Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha is single and does not intend to settle.

Geeta Kapur, fondly known as Geeta Maa by kids is 49 and unmarried.

Tanishaa Mukerji is 45 and does not feel the need to be defined by a man.

