Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan and more: All about Top Bigg Boss hosts and their MASSIVE remuneration

Amidst Bigg Boss 17 hype, a look at top hosts and their fees for the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
TV reality show Bigg Boss has been one of the most favourites of all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's loved so much that now Bigg Boss is extended to many different versions. Now it is held in Tamil, Telugu and many other languages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Hindi, Salman Khan has been the host of the show for several seasons now. He is the one who reportedly charges the most to host.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in The Siasat Daily, Salman Khan allegedly got paid Rs 43 crores per episode for Bigg Boss 16. There is no confirmation though.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tamil version of Bigg Boss is hosted by Kamal Haasan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the actor charged Rs 130 crores for the seventh season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Telugu version of Bigg Boss is hosted by Nagarjuna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in Deccan Cornicle, Nagarjuna got paid Rs 15 to Rs 20 crores for the last season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kichcha Sudeep is the host for Bigg Boss Kannada.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the star signed a contract with the channel for five years. His total remuneration is said to be Rs 20 crores but there is no confirmation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the Lucifer star charged Rs 12 crores when the show premiered.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Mahesh Manjrekar charged Rs 25 lakhs per week to host. There's no official confirmation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!