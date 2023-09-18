Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan and more: All about Top Bigg Boss hosts and their MASSIVE remuneration

Amidst Bigg Boss 17 hype, a look at top hosts and their fees for the show.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

It's time for Bigg Boss

TV reality show Bigg Boss has been one of the most favourites of all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss in many languages

It's loved so much that now Bigg Boss is extended to many different versions. Now it is held in Tamil, Telugu and many other languages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss hosts and fees

In Hindi, Salman Khan has been the host of the show for several seasons now. He is the one who reportedly charges the most to host.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's fees

As per a report in The Siasat Daily, Salman Khan allegedly got paid Rs 43 crores per episode for Bigg Boss 16. There is no confirmation though.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss Tamil

The Tamil version of Bigg Boss is hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamaal Haasan's fees

Reportedly, the actor charged Rs 130 crores for the seventh season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss Telugu

The Telugu version of Bigg Boss is hosted by Nagarjuna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nagarjuna's fees

As per a report in Deccan Cornicle, Nagarjuna got paid Rs 15 to Rs 20 crores for the last season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss Kannada

Kichcha Sudeep is the host for Bigg Boss Kannada.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kichcha Sudeep's fees

Reportedly, the star signed a contract with the channel for five years. His total remuneration is said to be Rs 20 crores but there is no confirmation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss Malayalam - Mohanlal

Reportedly, the Lucifer star charged Rs 12 crores when the show premiered.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss Marathi - Mahesh Manjrekar

Reportedly, Mahesh Manjrekar charged Rs 25 lakhs per week to host. There's no official confirmation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 deadliest crime thrillers to watch on OTT Amazon Prime Video

 

 Find Out More