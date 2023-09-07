Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma and other stars who charge whopping amount for hosting shows

Here's how much celebs charge for hosting an episode and it will leave you shocked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Salman Khan reportedly charge Rs 12.50 crore for an episode of Bigg Boss.
Maniesh Paul charges Rs 1 crore for hosting an episode of a show.
Kapil Sharma charges Rs 50 lakh per episode for The Kapil Sharma Show.
Amitabh Bachchan reportedly charge Rs 4-5 crore for an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Aditya Narayan charge Rs 2.5 lakh for hosting an episode.
Raghav Juyal hosts Dance+ and he charges Rs 2-4 lakhs for an episode.
Rithvik Dhanjani's fee for hosting an episode is Rs 5 lakh.
Kangana Ranaut reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for an episode of Lock Up and took around Rs 25 crore for hosting the entire show.
Rohit Shetty's fee for per episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi is approximately Rs 49 lakh.
Ravi Dubey charges Rs 7-8 lakhs for hosting an episode.
